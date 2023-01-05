Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Zambians brace up for up to 12 hours of daily power cuts

Disclaimer: *Picture for illustration purposes only*, Monica Caravallo cooks cooks dinner at home in a poor neighborhood in La Romana in, Dominican Republic, June 2, 2006.   -  
Copyright © africanews
ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

with APA

Zambia

Starting from Wednesday, January 4, Zambia’s power utility has updated the hours of load shedding to 12 hours daily.

The state-owned company explained that its "ability to meet power demand" remained "constrained by the drastic reduction in available water in the Kariba reservoir for electricity generation at Kariba North Bank Power Station".

According to authorities, "the power station’s generating capacity has been reduced from its installed 1080 Megawatts (MW) to below 400MW."

This signals a deepening crisis. In December, Zambia's energy minister had projected a load management regime of up to a maximum of six (6) hours a day.

Zambia’s power crisis has been worsened by the outage of a 150MW generator at Maamba Collieries Limited Power Plant for routine annual maintenance until January 20.

In late November, Zimbabwe’s Zambezi River Authority, which runs the Kariba Dam jointly owned with its neighbour Zambia, announced the halt of electricity generation. It also blamed it on record low water levels.

Additional sources • Lusaka Times

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..