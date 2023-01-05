Welcome to Africanews

Qatar's Al Duhail claims top spot

Qatar's Al Duhail  
AP

By Africanews

Qatar

On the resumption of the Qatar Stars League following the World Cup, Al Duhail claimed top spot thanks to a 3-0 win over Al Gharafah on Wednesday.

Before the match, the teams paid tribute to Brazilian player Pelé who passed away last week.

Hernan Crespo's side were rarely troubled by the visitors, with Tunisian international Ferdjani Sassi - fresh from World Cup duty - giving them a 31st-minute lead.

Bassam al Rawi doubled the advantage with a thunderous free-kick, three minutes after the restart.

South Korean midfielder Nam Tae-Hee completed the score in the 93rd minute.

Seventeen points from eight games - Al Duhail lead Al Arabi by a point, though the latter have a game in hand. Al Gharafah stay fourth.

