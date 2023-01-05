Disaster teams on high alert as storm warning issued for parts of KZN

KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams are on high alert after heavy rainfall was forecast for the province.

The South African Weather Service issued an Orange Level 9 warning for widespread showers and thundershowers along the province's coast on Thursday, with "prolonged rainfall expected". An Orange Level 5 warning was issued for inland areas.

More than 50mm of rain is expected, which could lead to the flooding of roads and settlements and damage to infrastructure.

READ MORE: Hundreds displaced in new South Africa floods

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) put disaster management teams on high alert.

"The weather warning which has been placed on level 9 in terms of the scale of impact and likelihood could spell disaster for communities living in low-lying areas," KwaZulu-Natal Cogta MEC Sihle Zikalala said.

A level 5 weather warning for disruptive rain was also issued for uThukela, uMzinyathi, Zululand, Harry Gwala, Amajuba, Ugu and parts of uMgungundlovu.

The province is yet to get over last year’s devastating floods which affected around 40,000 people and left at least 400 people dead.