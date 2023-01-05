Disaster teams on high alert as storm warning issued for parts of KZN

South Africa
KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams are on high alert after heavy rainfall was forecast for the province.
The South African Weather Service issued an Orange Level 9 warning for widespread showers and thundershowers along the province's coast on Thursday, with "prolonged rainfall expected". An Orange Level 5 warning was issued for inland areas.
More than 50mm of rain is expected, which could lead to the flooding of roads and settlements and damage to infrastructure.
READ MORE: Hundreds displaced in new South Africa floods
The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) put disaster management teams on high alert.
"The weather warning which has been placed on level 9 in terms of the scale of impact and likelihood could spell disaster for communities living in low-lying areas," KwaZulu-Natal Cogta MEC Sihle Zikalala said.
A level 5 weather warning for disruptive rain was also issued for uThukela, uMzinyathi, Zululand, Harry Gwala, Amajuba, Ugu and parts of uMgungundlovu.
The province is yet to get over last year’s devastating floods which affected around 40,000 people and left at least 400 people dead.
11:10
Africa: Uncertain economic outlook in 2023 [Business Africa]
Go to video
Ronaldo arrives in Saudi, says he's come to South Africa
01:16
Angola establishes a task force to draft an anti-plastic law
01:00
Ugandan music promoter charged over deadly stampede
01:07
COVID-19: Ghana imposes restrictions on travellers from China
Go to video
Ugandan soldier fatally shoots 3 colleagues in Somalia