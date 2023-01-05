Welcome to Africanews

Africa: Uncertain economic outlook in 2023 [Business Africa]

Ruth Lago, host of Business Africa
By Rédaction Africanews

and Ruth Lago

Business Africa

For the first time since 2009, global growth will be weak, not going beyond 2%, according to the IMF figures.

Growth in Africa will therefore be subject to external shocks and be plunged into uncertainty. 

To cope with the unpredictability of the international market and possible crises, economists urged African states to reduce their reliance on the outside by diversifying their economies putting great emphasis on agriculture and industrialization.

Cameroonian economist Eugène Nyam gives us his insight on the matter.

In Togo, the Guaranteed Minimum Inter-Occupational Wage has risen from 60 to nearly $90. Representatives of private-sector employers and trade unions agreed on this increase.

A measure that should support the purchasing power of the poorest classes. A report by our correspondent in Lomé, Serge Koffi.

Argan oil from Morocco is renowned for its many benefits. The turnover of the sector tripled between 2012 and 2019 to reach nearly 110 million dollars. 

The kingdom has integrated argan into its agricultural strategy for 2023. It aims to transform the traditional crop into a modern, profitable and high-value sector and plans to double its production and promote the emergence of new middle-class farmers

