Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

10 dead in Nigerian shipwreck

10 dead in Nigerian shipwreck
Photo Credit: Rescue workers carry a victim of a boat accident in Wara Kebbi...   -  
Copyright © africanews
National Emergency Management Agency/Copyright 2021 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Nigeria

Ten bodies were fished out of the Niger River in Nigeria's northern Kebbi state on Wednesday after an overloaded boat with about 100 passengers broke in two, a local official said.

The dilapidated vessel was crossing the river and broke in two as it approached the village of Samanaji in Koko-Besse district.

It had taken on passengers "way beyond its capacity," said Yahaya Bello Koko, a district official.

"We found 10 passengers with the help of local divers, and we are still looking for 10 more," he said.

They "are presumed drowned, considering the number of hours they spent in the river," Koko said.

More than 80 passengers were rescued, he said.

Federal or state authorities were not immediately available.

Accidents involving boats are common in Nigeria. They are often linked to overloaded vessels, excessive speed, poor maintenance and disregard for navigation rules.

In October, at least 80 people drowned in two shipwrecks.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..