Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

UN Security Council welcomes Mozambique as a new member

Mozambique's UN Ambassador Pedro Comissário Afonso installs his country's flag at U.N. headquarters in New York, January 3rd 2023.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP

By Africanews

with AP

Mozambique

Mozambique, Ecuador, Japan, Malta, and Switzerland got a formal welcome into the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday, taking the two-year seats they won unopposed in June.

In a tradition that Kazakhstan started in 2018, the five countries' ambassadors installed their national flags on Tuesday alongside those of other members outside the council chambers.

Mozambican Ambassador Pedro Comissário Afonso of Mozambique called it "an historic date" as his country joined the U.N.'s most powerful body.

China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States are permanent, veto-wielding members of the group. Its 10 other members are elected by the 193-nation General Assembly for staggered, two-year terms. They're allocated by global regions.

To many countries, winning a council seat means they have a bigger voice in the major international peace and security issues of the day.

The council deploys peacekeeping missions, can approve sanctions and speaks out - sometimes - on conflicts and flashpoints, while also surveying such thematic issues as terrorism and arms control. And whilst many matters are almost always on the agenda, members also can raise emerging concerns or topics of particular interest to them.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..