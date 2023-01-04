Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Ugandan music promoter charged over deadly stampede

New Year's Eve event in Uganda   -  
Copyright © africanews
cleared - cleared
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Uganda

A Ugandan music promoter has been charged with nine counts of negligence over the death of 10 people in a New Year's Eve stampede at a concert in the capital, Kampala.

Abbey Musinguzi known as Abitex appeared before the Makindye chief magistrates’ court on Tuesday evening. He denied the charges and was remanded at Luzira prison.

The prosecution alleges he caused a stampede at Freedom City Mall when he closed outlets to the venue leaving only one gate for more than 20,000 people to exit.

The 52-year-old was arrested on Monday.

READ MORE: Party organiser arrested in Uganda after ten killed in mall crush

His lawyer claims his client is being targeted because he is a known supporter of the opposition National Unity Platform leader Bobi Wine.

Meanwhile, the police have summoned more people including the owner of the building to record statements over the deadly incident.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..