Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

COVID-19: Ghana imposes restrictions on travellers from China

FILE—In this Wednesday, July 28, 2021 file photo, a health worker administers a dose of ...   -  
Copyright © africanews
Leo Correa/Copyright 2021 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Ghana

Authorities in Ghana will toughen entry restrictions from Jan. 6, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases in China.

All air travellers arriving from China will now be required to present a negative PCR COVID test result not older than 48 hours before departure, and undergo another test on arrival in Ghana's Kotoka international airport at no cost.

The Ghana Airports Company Limited announced the updated guidelines on its website on Tuesday, adding:

 “All persons arriving in Ghana who are fully vaccinated will be exempted from any form of testing done either prior to boarding from an originating country or on arrival in Ghana. EXCEPT PASSENGERS ORIGINATING THEIR JOURNEY FROM CHINA."

According to the GACL, non-Ghanaians travelling to Kotoka international airport with fake vaccination certificates will be quarantined and returned to the point of boarding at their cost.

“Airlines that bring passengers to Ghana who are not fully vaccinated or passengers originating their journey from China without a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test results 48 hours prior to the departure would be surcharged $3500,” it also stated.

Ghana's Foregin Ministry also announced the new regulations in a press release. It also advised it citizens not to embark on any unnecessary travel to China.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..