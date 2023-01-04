COVID-19: Ghana imposes restrictions on travellers from China

Authorities in Ghana will toughen entry restrictions from Jan. 6, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases in China.

All air travellers arriving from China will now be required to present a negative PCR COVID test result not older than 48 hours before departure, and undergo another test on arrival in Ghana's Kotoka international airport at no cost.

The Ghana Airports Company Limited announced the updated guidelines on its website on Tuesday, adding:

“All persons arriving in Ghana who are fully vaccinated will be exempted from any form of testing done either prior to boarding from an originating country or on arrival in Ghana. EXCEPT PASSENGERS ORIGINATING THEIR JOURNEY FROM CHINA."

According to the GACL, non-Ghanaians travelling to Kotoka international airport with fake vaccination certificates will be quarantined and returned to the point of boarding at their cost.

“Airlines that bring passengers to Ghana who are not fully vaccinated or passengers originating their journey from China without a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test results 48 hours prior to the departure would be surcharged $3500,” it also stated.

Ghana's Foregin Ministry also announced the new regulations in a press release. It also advised it citizens not to embark on any unnecessary travel to China.