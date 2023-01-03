Welcome to Africanews

DRC's last WW2 veteran to be buried on Jan. 6

Albert Kunyuku Ngoma, (L) and Daniel Miuku the last survivors of the "Force Publique", the Belgian colonial army, in 2020.   -  
Copyright © africanews
MANU KALOMBO/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

Democratic Republic Of Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo's last surviving World War Two veteran, Corporal Albert Kunyuku, will be buried on Friday (Jan. 6).

The Congolese film director José Adolphe Voto made the announcement.

One of his latest works title "L’Ombre des oubliés" or "The Shadow of the Forgotten" was based on the life of late Albert Kunyuku.

Family members of the corporal announced last year, that he has died on 25 November 2022, aged 100 years.

He was one of the estimated 25,000 soldiers of the Belgian Congo Army, La Force Publique, deployed to fight alongside Belgian troops during the conflict.

Albert Ngoma Kunyuku, the only remaining Congolese veteran of WWII

The corps gathered Congolese men, many of whom had been forcibly enlisted into the Belgian colonial army.

Corporal Albert Kunyuku was honoured last June by Belgium's King Philippe during a ceremony.

Belgium king decorated 100-year-old Corporal Albert #Kunyuku

During the monarch's first visit to the African country, he laid a wreath at a memorial for combat veterans in Kinshasa.

