Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Nigerians kick off the year with the Fanti Carnival celebrations in Lagos

Olarewaju Adenike, Lagos resident at Fanti Carnival JANUARY 1, 2023   -  
Copyright © africanews
AFP

By Africanews

Nigeria

Nigerians have started the year 2023 with a colourful carnival.

Dubbed Fanti or Caretta Carnival, the event is an annual tradition in Lagos that is usually held on the first day of the year.

"Every January 1, we like to gather here to celebrate this Fanti Carnival, it's like this every year. We come to party, have fun, mingle with people, this carnival is ours," said Olarewaju Adenike, a Lagos resident.

The Fanti Carnival is the biggest in West Africa.

Its origins date back to the colonial period, when former Brazilian slaves returned to Lagos in the 19th century.

"The Brazilian neighbourhoods in this area, they call it 'Coker Aguda', they are very dependent on people from Brazil and Cubans. In Brazil, there is the Rio Carnival," says Emmanuel Adeniji, a resident of Lagos.

The costumes, music and dance depict an eclectic mix of the city's Brazilian and Cuban heritage.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..