Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Former Pope Benedict XVI's condition "stable" according to Vatican

Former Pope Benedict XVI in 2005   -  
Copyright © africanews
VINCENZO PINTO/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

Vatican

Former Pope Benedict XVI's condition remains stable announced the Vatican this Friday.

The announcement comes two days after Pope Francis said that his predecessor was "very ill".

Pope Benedict resigned in 2013 becoming the first Pope since the Middle Ages to do so.

His health has been fragile for many years.

After resigning as head of the Catholic Church, Benedict retired to a former convent within the Vatican grounds.

According to the Vatican press office, the former Pope's condition is stationary adding that no hospital admission was planned, as he has the "necessary medical equipment" at home.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..