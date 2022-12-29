Two killed in gunbattle between Kenyan forces and gunmen on coast road

Two people have been killed in a gunbattle between Kenyan security forces and suspected al-Shabab fighters in coastal Kenya, local media has reported.

Four people were rescued in the shootout at a roadblock the insurgents had just erected on Lamu county’s main road, the Daily Nation newspaper reported.

Italy's ANSA news agency reported that one of them was an Italian national.

The four had been apprehended from their vehicles by the fighters on the road near Witu town on Wednesday around 6pm local time.

The insurgents had been disguised in police uniforms and had been stopping vehicles driving along the road which passes through Witu forest, according to a police report.

The forest has been used as a base for years by the fighters.

On Monday two people were killed nearby, in another suspected Al-Shabab attack in Taa village in Witu division.