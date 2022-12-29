Liverpool signs ex PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo

The famous English football club, Liverpool completed the signing of Dutch forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits the signing of Gakpo will impact January's agenda as he shares his appreciation for the done deal.

"He's a really, really, really good player. The package is really interesting that he's in... in there potentially shows that... or has and the quality he showed already in Holland and with the national team as well. So it makes him a really, really interesting player and that's why we were very interested to get him in. And I'm really happy that we could do it so big for us. Pretty big for him as well. So it's cool. He's obviously delighted about joining us and yeah, everything will be good. So great, great day. Let me say it like this."

The 23-year-old, who scored three goals at the World Cup, will officially join the Premier League club when the transfer window opens on Sunday.

“This is a great club for me to come in and try to show what I can (do) and try to help the team to achieve more beautiful moments that they already did in the past years,” Gakpo told Liverpool's website.

The 40 million euro transfer deal has been described as a “record” for the club.

During his time with the Dutch club, Gakpo scored 55 goals and provided 50 assists in 159 appearances.

Another forward was not top of their list of priorities as Liverpool's midfield still needs strengthening, but their options in that department may be diminished due to their outlay on the Netherlands international.

"The money you spend impacts on the money you can spend (in future)," said Klopp.