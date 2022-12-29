Brazil's football great Pelé dies at 82 years old

Brazilian football legend Pelé has died.

The announcement was made this Thursday by his daughter Kely Nascimento, and confirmed by his agent, Joe Fraga.

Pelé was 82 years old and since 2021 that he had been receiving treatment for colon cancer.

Widely regarded as one of football's greatest players, Pelé spent nearly two decades entertaining supporters and dazzling opponents as the game’s most prolific scorer with Brazilian club Santos and the Brazil national team.

The Brazilian king of football won a record three World Cups and scored anything between 650 and 1,281goals during his career, according to different sources.

Pelé was also Brazil’s first modern Black national hero having risen from poverty in the streets of Minas Gerais state.