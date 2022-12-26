Welcome to Africanews

Death toll from gas explosion in South Africa rises to 18

A crime investigator directs others among scattered and covered bodies exploded in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg   -  
AP Photo

By Africanews

South Africa

South African authorities have updated to 18 the number of victims that resulted from Saturday's gas tanker explosion near Johannesburg.

Initially, the authorities had announced 10 deaths, updated to 15 on Sunday.

Of the 18 victims announced on Monday, half were staff working at Tambo Memorial Hospital which suffered extensive damages due to the explosion.

A total of 37 people at the hospital also suffered serious burns. 

According to the regional authorities, the gas tanker explosion caused damages within a 500-metre radius.

Images posted on social networks showed a huge fireball under the bridge.

The tanker, which was presumably too high to fit under the bridge, was filled with 60,000 litres of LPG gas.

