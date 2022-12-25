Gabon's PDG appeals to president Ondimba to seek re-election

The Gabonese Democratic Party (PDG) ended a congress on Saturday with a call for the Head of State, Ali Bongo Ondimba, to seek re-election next year.

Gabon will go to the polls in august 2023 to pick a new president.

Many believe that President Ondimba is the right choice for the party.

"We have come not only to revitalise our party but also to seek Ali Bongo Ondimba's candidacy for the future of our country", said Prospere Abessolo Mengué, member of the Gabonese Democratic Party

The secretary-general of the PDG party, Steeve Nzegho Dieko, described Ondimba as the "natural candidate".

"For us, the distinguished comrade president (Ali Bongo Ondimba, Ed.) is the natural candidate of our political party and we hope that by then the president will decide as soon as possible", said Dieko.

President Ali Bongo Ondimba succeeded his father and party founder, Omar Bongo Ondimba, after his death in 2009.