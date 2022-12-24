Nigeria: Residents of Abuja relish the fun at new christmas village

Christmas is that special time of the year where many are hoping to create lasting memories with loved ones. For those in Abuja, Nigeria's capital, a newly built Christmas Village with dazzling lights and twinkling stars is one of their options.

"What excites me basically is just the lights and the opportunity to take nice pictures because there are amazing and beautiful settings to take pictures". says Ijomone Oghenemine, a nurse and resident of the city. "This is an opportunity for me to take pictures with my niece and my nephew and make memories." Oghenemine added.

Bridget Jonah, another resident says the christmas vilage gives a relaxed feeling. "When you come out you feel relaxed, you forget your worries, just set everything aside and enjoy the season. This is the season of merriment, you have to enjoy the season, despite the hardship and insecurities."

Nigerians have been faced with rising costs of living and fuel shortages this year, so the bright lights which don't rely on the national electricity grid with its regular power cuts were a welcome sight.

The christmas village combines its dazzling lights showcase with other fun activities like the carrousel for kids and music and entertainment.

"I spend my Christmas here in Abuja with my family and then I relate with other family members virtually for us to converse and wish ourselves all the best for Christmas and in the New Year." Kayode Odusote, an insurance broker, told africanews.

The illuminations will continue until December 31st where an event is planned to welcome in the New Year.