Malawi's cholera outbreak passes 400 deaths

Health authorities in Malawi announced on Thursday that the death toll from the cholera outbreak has passed 400.

Since the first cases were reported in March the number of infections has been increasing nearing almost 14 thousand.

Malawi's health minister Khumbize Chiponda urged people in worst-hit areas to get vaccinated.

According to official numbers, 13 out of 15 districts earmarked for the cholera vaccine have managed to get 83.6% coverage.

Malawi's largest lakeshore tourist hub, Mangochi, and the country's second largest city, Blantyre, have recorded high numbers of infections.

In November, Malawi received 2.9 million doses of the cholera vaccine through the World Health Organisation.