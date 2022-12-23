A recap of events that shaped African business and economics in 2022

2022 will have been the year of many uncertainties and cautious optimism in Africa.

At the start of the year, European and African leaders met in Brussels in what was billed as a new dawn for EU-Africa relations.

While the launch of the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) this year was monumental, the pandemic and a recession have affected free trade.

Inflation sparked by the conflict in Ukraine has hit economies and wiped out many people’s savings.

Nevertheless, it has not been all bad.

The crisis in Ukraine has been a boon for energy producers in Africa as Europe scrambles to dump Russian energy.

Speaking of energy, Mozambique in November joined the exclusive club of gas exporters, a key feat for the southern African country.

Here is our look back at 2022.