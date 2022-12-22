Welcome to Africanews

Review: Africa's notable names on various sports in 2022

2022 African champions   -  
AP Photo
By Pierre Michaud

Africanews looks back on a year of sporting exploits on the continent.

Football, with the expected first crowning of Senegal in the African Cup of Nations and the historic fourth place of Morocco in the World Cup, the best african performance ever.

Tennis, with the first African finalist in a Grand Slam tournament. The Tunisian Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon then at the US Open.

Athletics with the unprecedented 6/6 of Kenyan marathon runners, winners of the six major events on the world calendar.

Journalist name • Pierre Michaud

