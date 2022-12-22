Comoros to chair African Union in 2023

Comoros will assume the chairmanship of the African Union in 2023, the first time the island nation is being entrusted with the assignment.

Comoros was handed the responsibility after Kenya withdrew its bid.

President Azali Assoumani and his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto had been separately lobbying for the top post.

But following a meeting on the sidelines of the US-Africa summit, Nairobi pulled out.

In a statement on Thursday, the Comorian president expressed gratitude to Kenya, saying the decision showed Nairobi's 'commitment to promoting unity and stability in the East African region'.

Senegal's President Macky Sall is the current chair of the African union.

The holder of the chairs the biannual summit meetings of the assembly and represents the continent in various international fora.

This role is different from that of the chairperson of the African Union commission, currently held by Chadian diplomat Moussa Faki Mahamat.