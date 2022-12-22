Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Brazilian football legend Pelé to spend Christmas in hospital as cancer advances

Pelé kisses a ball before the 2006 World Cup   -  
Copyright © africanews
FRANCK FIFE/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

Brazil

The condition of Brazilian football legend Pelé is said to have deteriorated and he is expected to remain in hospital where has been for the last three weeks.

The 82-year-old is being treated for colon cancer.

The Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in São Paulo said Pelé "presents cancer disease progression and requires greater care related to renal and cardiac dysfunctions".

Pelé is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 games and helped his country win the World Cup in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..