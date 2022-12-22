Brazilian football legend Pelé to spend Christmas in hospital as cancer advances

Brazil
The condition of Brazilian football legend Pelé is said to have deteriorated and he is expected to remain in hospital where has been for the last three weeks.
The 82-year-old is being treated for colon cancer.
The Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in São Paulo said Pelé "presents cancer disease progression and requires greater care related to renal and cardiac dysfunctions".
Pelé is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 games and helped his country win the World Cup in 1958, 1962 and 1970.
