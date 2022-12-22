Blogger records Tunisia's architectural heritage in pictures

Camera in hand, Mourad Ben Cheikh Ahmed explores and documents a building in the heart of Tunis’s UNESCO-protected Medina. The building's history dates back to the 18th century when it was a part of Denmark’s consul in Ottoman-era Tunisia. Mourad hopes his website will encourage people to look after and preserve Tunisia's rich architectural heritage.

''My name is Mourad Ben Cheikh Ahmed, and I do urban exploration in Tunis, mainly, and I launched a blog called 'Lost in Tunis', where I explore, document abandoned monuments, forgotten, little known and I share these photos with people on networks.I hope to contribute modestly with what I do to the fact of documenting, showing, sharing, so if some people after seeing my photos start to open their eyes, look around, be a little more curious, I think I would have succeeded in my little mission.''

"For me, the Medina is very interesting from a historical and architectural point of view, it has been there for more than 1,000 years, so it has been the scene of many dynasties, events, and even if some places look dilapidated, the more you dig, the more interesting things you can find, personalities who have lived there, historical events that have happened."