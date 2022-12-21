South Africa's Drakensberg Boys School Choir performs live

South Africa's most racially and culturally diverse choir, the Drakensberg Boys School Choir, performed Vivaldi's iconic masterpiece "Gloria" against the dramatic backdrop of the Drakensberg mountains.

The performance was the first in person since the end of the Covid pandemic.

Khwezi Msimang, Grade 9 student at the Drakensberg boys choir school said "it brings peace, there is a lot of chaos in the world there is a lot of unsettlement regarding the war, Covid... Music just brings a sense of peace into my life".

"A lot of discipline. These boys are so well mannered and so disciplined. And they are going to be beautiful, powerful, influential men in the future that will just save our country", added Lungelwa Dlulane, mother of another student, Lulo.

One of the choir's proudest moments was to stage a show for late president Nelson Mandela atop the Drakensberg mountain.

"Certainly the iconic man he was Nelson Mandela, that will certainly stand out as an absolute highlight for the Draki boys here at the time. We flew up the mountains and met the President to perform for him", reminisced Dave Cato, executive head of the Drakensberg Boys Choir school.

The multilingual choir's repertoire ranges from classics to contemporary pop and traditional tunes.