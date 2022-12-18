Tunisians indifferent to election results

The Tunisian opposition called on Sunday for President Kais Saied to resign, a day after parliamentary elections were largely ignored by the 9 million-strong electorate.

According to the electoral authorities, turnout stood at 8,8%, the lowest ever in the country.

"I boycotted this process. When you vote, it's a position. When you vote blank, it's a position. And when you boycott, it is also a position. If we look at the abstention rate, we can understand that it is a strong message from the society and the people to the authors of this process and this project", said Majed Boussetta, an employee in the private sector.

Others have revealed their disappointment at the lack of investments previously promised by the government.

"The people are frustrated because of the economic situation and the high cost of living. I personally participated on the day of July 25th (2021, the day of Kais Saied's power grab, Ed.) and in the demonstrations of 13 and 14 January (In 2011, Ed.

He (President Kais Saied, Ed.) promised investments and he did not keep his promises. He promised us to fight corruption and he didn't do it. He promised us to clean up the judiciary and he didn't. He promised a lot of things and he didn't keep them", denounced unemployed Hamdi Belgacem.

Despite an abstention rate of more than 91% some feel the results are positive.

"These are acceptable results. It is a normal result. It is not a problem whether it is 8% or 50% or 1%. These are logical and positive results. Sincerely, these are sufficient results", said retired citizen Mohamed Amri.

The ballot for the new 161-seat assembly followed three weeks of barely noticeable campaigning, with no serious debate among a public worried with day-to-day economic survival.