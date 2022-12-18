Liberians demonstrate aganst President Weah

Liberia
Hundreds of Liberians gathered on Saturday in a suburb of Monrovia to demonstrate against the President George Weah.
The protest was organised by the opposition as the country grapples with soaring prices and shortages of basic goods.
"Our gathering here today will send a signal to the international community that we are tired with everything that is unfolding in our country", said demonstrator Ambrose Kamara.
The leader of the opposition coalition, CPP, and potential presidential candidate accused President Weah of failure.
"We’re going to give President Weah an ‘F’ because he has failed us as a people", denounced Alexander Cummings, one of the leaders of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) coalition.
CPP spokesman, Lewis Browne, added "for those who are tired of suffering and scared to be here, we are here because of you too. This is a beginning of a march to a new Liberia".
President Weah has been out of the country since the end of October and is expected to return officially this Sunday after seven weeks away.
Liberians are set to choose a new president and parliament in October 2023.
