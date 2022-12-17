Kinshasa floods kill at least 169 people

KInshasa in the aftermath of heavy rains that triggered landsides -
Democratic Republic Of Congo
The UN office in DRC's capital, Kinshasa, announced that last Tuesday's heavy rains and flooding had killed at least 169 people.
Earlier, Congolese authorities had announced that the floods had caused at least 120 dead.
According to the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs the heavy rains affected an estimated 38 000 people destroying at least 280 houses.
A three-day national mourning period was declared from Wednesday.
