Zuma launches private prosecution bid against Ramaphosa

In this handout photograph released by the South African Government Communication and ...  
KOPANO TLAPE/AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

South Africa

South Africa's former President Jacob Zuma has instituted a private prosecution against his successor Cyril Ramaphosa.

The announcement was made by the Jacob Zuma Foundation on Thursday but did not specify what the charges were.

Ramaphosa has been “criminally charged,” the Jacob Zuma Foundation said.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has been charged in a private prosecution with the criminal offence of being accessory after the fact in the crimes committed by among others Advocate Downer namely, breaching the provisions of the NPA Act.”

“The serious crimes for which Mr Ramaphosa has been charged with in a court of the law carry the sentence of 15 years imprisonment,” the foundation said.

How exactly Ramaphosa ties into the case between Downer and Zuma is not stated, nor whether there has been a nolle prosequi certificate issued by the NPA, indicating an unwillingness to prosecute Ramaphosa on the specific charges.

The foundation however says “The private prosecution has been duly instituted by H.. President JG Zuma in the Johannesburg High Court where the Accused person will make his first appearance on 19 January 2023.”

But how will the strike from Zuma affect Ramaphosa’s re-election campaign?

In a sharp response on Twitter on Friday morning, President Ramaphosa accused Mr Zuma of "abuse of legal processes".

He termed the charges "completely spurious and unfounded".

Zuma is also attending the ANC national elective conference as a delegate at Nasrec over the weekend.

