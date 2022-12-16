Last four teams in Qatar prepare for the final matches

Football supporters and tourists gathered in central Doha on Thursday to relax during a two-day break from World Cup games, ahead of the finals of the biggest football event in the world.

Moroccans have already come to terms with their defeat by France and are hoping to end their incredible run with a third place against Croatia on Saturday.

”I cannot describe my feeling as we reached the semi-final game, we were just at the edge of reaching the final game, there were referees mistakes, players were tired and they were not complying with the game with France, bad luck for Morocco. It is a historic achievement for the Arab and African countries that an Arab team has reached this level", said Moroccan supporter, Mehdi Tronzi.

The final will pit Messi's Argentina against Mbappé's France, two nations determined to take home the trophy.

“I believe that Argentina is going to be the good team, supporting all the Latin American countries, for sure, he will be the winner", said Lorena Romero, Argentina fan and Colombian national.

French supporters however remain upbeat about the final outcome.

"We're going to win, we have to. We have a really good team. After what we saw on Wednesday, we fished in the midfield with the non-selection of Rabiot, but I think that in the end, we're going to do it. Three one", said Sonia Aljaji, France fan from Paris.

France or Argentina, we have to wait until Sunday afternoon to know who will lift the coveted trophy.

It is the culmination of a dream that has been growing for the last three weeks of fierce competition.