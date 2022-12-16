Welcome to Africanews

Joe Biden looks to narrow a trust gap with Africa {Business Africa}

Business Africa's Afolake Oyinloye during the interview with Ayoade Alakija   -  
Why the US-Africa Summit matters ?

In the lead-up to the three-day U.S-Africa Leaders Summit, Biden administration officials have played down their increasing concern about the clout of China and Russia in Africa. Instead, the United States says it is focused on improving its cooperation with African leaders. Dr.Ayoade Alakija, the WHO Special Envoy for the ACT-Accelerator joins us on this conversation. She shared insights on the importance of the summit and it's key focus, from the African perspective.

South Africa’s blueprint for healthcare innovation

South Africa’s Afrigen Biologics is paving the way for the development that could provide a new blueprint for healthcare innovation and global access to biologic drugs and vaccines

It has become the central hub of a pilot project created by the WHO to share know-how on making mRNA vaccines with “spokes”, or manufacturers, from more than 20 countries. 

Kenya overtakes South Africa as the leading avocado exporter

This year Kenya became the first African country to export fresh avocados to China. Despite the export milestones achieved, only 10 percent of the total avocado production is exported indicating that the market yet to be fully exploited. The Kenyan avocado market is currently valued at about $ 150 millionThe following story seeks to explore how the country has made the milestones in the avocado export market.

