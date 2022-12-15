Akufo-Addo taking IMF loan yet warning against begging the West - Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has reacted to Ghana’s president Nana Akufo-Addo’s recent advice to African leaders against begging from the west.

He said the Ghanaian president cannot call on African leaders to stop begging from the West while he is doing the same.

Sani juxtaposed Ghana's current economic engagement with the IMF with the president's call.

In a post on Twitter, Mr Sani referred to Ghana’s recent staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

"Ghana’s President is collecting IMF loan with the right hand and using the left hand to warn African Governments against begging the west for money," the tweet read.

Ghana on Tuesday (November 13) reached an agreement with the International Monetary Fund on a $3 billion bailout loan, as the country faces a severe economic crisis.

On the same day of the agreement, President Akufo-Addo urged African leaders to stop begging. “If we stop being beggars and spend African money inside the continent, Africa will not need to ask for respect from anyone. We will get the respect we deserve. If we make it prosperous as it should be, respect will follow,” Akufo-Addo said.

This was during the opening of the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit in Washington DC on Tuesday, December 13.

He admonished Africans living abroad to bring their expertise and wealthy knowledge on board to help shape the image of the continent. He believes that it will take unity of purpose to succeed in changing the narrative and enhancing Africa's image.