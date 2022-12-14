World Cup: The Moroccan dream ends, loses 0-2 to France in semi final

Disappointment for Morocco as their historic world cup run comes to an end as the North Africans lost 0-2 to France in the semifinal of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Atlas Lions dream began to crumble so fast and early on with a 5th minute goal by French defender Theo Hernandez. But with the likes Achraf Hakimi, Ziyech and Abderrazak Hamdallah pushing, the history making lions continued to chase, hitting the woodwork by the end of the first half.

Morocco returned to the match in the second half dominating possesion and completly on top of the game. An equalizer seemed imminent. But they were once again denied one when El Yamiq's overhead acrobatic effort hit the wood work.

France had to dig deep, relying on the countdug dig and punished the lions for missed chances to secure their place in the final ending the African and Arab dream.

It will be France vs Argentina in the final on Sunday while Morocco will take on Croatia for the third place. They will have to hold their head high for what has been a truly incredible and historic world cup performance of the north Africans. Something that was already felt in the stadium at the end of the match against France where spectators and fans gave them a thundering applause.