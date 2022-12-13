No major breakthroughs as COP15 gets underway

The world has only a few days left to seal a historic agreement to halt the destruction of nature. But almost at halfway through, COP 15 has seen no major breakthroughs, either on the burning issue of financing between North and South or on the flagship goal of protecting 30% of the planet.

"So overall, one will say good progress. But if you look at specifically the global biodiversity framework, negotiations is about still a bumpy road," said Elizabeth Mrema, the Head of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity.

She added, "I think we are still hopefully, that by (December, ed) 19th, midnight, there should be an agreement with no plans to extend beyond."

However, negotiations are expected to take another twist on Thursday, when the environment ministers of the 196 members of the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) will take over from their delegates in Montreal.

Chances of approving an ambitious "peace pact with nature" on December 19 -some 20 targets to halt the destruction of waters, forests and life by the end of the decade - are in jeopardy if the draft agreement remains unchanged.