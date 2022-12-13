Morocco and Spain accused of migrant deaths cover-up - Amnest International

Morocco
Amnesty International says Morocco and Spain 'contributed' to migrant deaths.
Amnesty International says Spanish and Moroccan authorities contributed to the deaths of dozens of people trying to cross into the North African enclave of Melilla, Spain, in June.
Agnès Callamard, secretary general of the organization, denounces this tragedy and declares that it represents "in reality not only mass murders but a cover-up, governments trying to cover up their murders."
Nearly 20,000 migrants, many from Sudan, stormed the meter-high fence that separates Melilla from Morocco on June 24.
Clashes with police ensued, in which several migrants were run over and others fell to death.
Go to video
Stowaways survive 11 days on rudder of ship travelling from Nigeria to Canary Islands
00:55
Police and protesters in Tunisia clash over migrants missing since September
01:09
UN experts condemn 'stark dehumanisation' of African migrants to Europe
00:59
"Libyan Coast Guard threatened to shoot our plane by missiles", Sea-Watch says
Go to video
Tunisia: More than 800 migrants intercepted in one night
01:02
Malawi finds mass grave of suspected Ethiopian migrants