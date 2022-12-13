Welcome to Africanews

Morocco and Spain accused of migrant deaths cover-up - Amnest International

This photograph shows silhouette mannequins with slogan "No More Melilla" at the   -  
Copyright © africanews
THOMAS COEX/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Morocco

Amnesty International says Morocco and Spain 'contributed' to migrant deaths.

Amnesty International says Spanish and Moroccan authorities contributed to the deaths of dozens of people trying to cross into the North African enclave of Melilla, Spain, in June.

Agnès Callamard, secretary general of the organization, denounces this tragedy and declares that it represents "in reality not only mass murders but a cover-up, governments trying to cover up their murders."

Nearly 20,000 migrants, many from Sudan, stormed the meter-high fence that separates Melilla from Morocco on June 24.

Clashes with police ensued, in which several migrants were run over and others fell to death.

