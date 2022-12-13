France-Morocco World Cup semi-final: 10,000 police mobilized Wednesday night in Paris

France
The French government has announced that it will mobilize 10,000 police officers and gendarmes, including 5,000 in Paris and its region, to oversee the celebrations surrounding the France-Morocco World Cup semi-final on Wednesday evening.
"10,000 police and gendarmes will be mobilized. 5,000 in the Paris region, especially around the Champs-Elysées and 5,000 outside the Paris region," said the Minister of the Interior before the National Assembly, noting that the Champs-Elysées would not be closed to traffic.
