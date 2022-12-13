Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

France-Morocco World Cup semi-final: 10,000 police mobilized Wednesday night in Paris

France-Morocco World Cup semi-final: 10,000 police mobilized Wednesday night in Paris
A municipal police officer from SIVOM (Syndicat Intercommunal a Vocation Multiple du...   -  
Copyright © africanews
DENIS CHARLET/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

France

The French government has announced that it will mobilize 10,000 police officers and gendarmes, including 5,000 in Paris and its region, to oversee the celebrations surrounding the France-Morocco World Cup semi-final on Wednesday evening.

"10,000 police and gendarmes will be mobilized. 5,000 in the Paris region, especially around the Champs-Elysées and 5,000 outside the Paris region," said the Minister of the Interior before the National Assembly, noting that the Champs-Elysées would not be closed to traffic.

More soon

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..