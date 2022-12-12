World Cup: Excitement in Morocco ahead of France tie

Morocco
Laila Sarrazin and her French husband Fabrice Sarrazin started their preparations for the semi-final match of the World Cup between Morocco and France which will take place on Wednesday.
They prepared the flags of Morocco and France, the jerseys. They also decided to prepare Moroccan and French dishes with Moroccan tea.
According to Laila and Fabrice, the atmosphere will be great even if everyone supports different teams.
In Casablanca, the economic capital of Morocco, the atmosphere was everywhere and everyone, including the French was talking about this match.
For most young Moroccans who dreamed of immigrating to France, they decided to support Morocco at the World Cup.
Moroccans used to follow France, for example most Moroccans speak French everyday.
But with the tension in relations between Morocco and France, Moroccans started to detach themselves a little from France.
The victory in the semi-final for the Moroccans would be considered as a second independence day.
