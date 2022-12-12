Earth tremor hits some parts of Ghana's capital Accra

Parts of Ghana’s capital, Accra have been hit by two earth tremors on Monday (December 12).

According to local media reports and some Twitter users, the first tremor was recorded a little after 10 am while the second tremor was recorded around 11: 30 am.

Adabraka, Gbawe, McCarthy hill, Kwabenya and Mallam are some of the communities that experienced the tremor.

The Principal Seismologist at the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA), Nicholas Opoku has urged Ghanaians not to be worried about the latest earth tremor.

He, however, said citizens in Accra must be prepared to experience such tremors from time to time since the region finds itself in an earthquake zone.

“What we have been saying all this while is that Accra is situated in the earthquake-prone zones so from time to we will be experiencing these minor earthquakes until such a time that a major will happen,” Mr Opoku said on Citi Prime News on Monday.

Nobody asked but @GhanaMet DOES NOT provide forecast on earthquakes or earth tremors. — Ghana Meteo. Agency (@GhanaMet) December 12, 2022

This is not the first time Accra is experiencing an earth tremor. There are records of the incident in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The situation has been in Twitter trends in Ghana with many users sharing their experiences.

This Earth tremor is a clear indication, they should cancel the World Cup. — Twilight (@the_marcoli_boy) December 12, 2022

Earth tremor around ring road central . Did you feel it? — Adam Adjei (@adamadjei) December 12, 2022

Guys!

Am I the only one that felt the earth tremor?😨



Kw3 mini yaa nor? — Joshua Nana Kwame Ayira (@TheJoshuaAyira) December 12, 2022

Was that an earth tremor? — Kizita🇬🇭 (@justkizita) December 12, 2022