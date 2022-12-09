Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

US announces sanctions against Guinea's former leader

A torn billboard of former President of Guinea, Alpha Condé   -  
Copyright © africanews
JOHN WESSELS/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

Guinea

United States authorities announced on Friday they are imposing sanctions against Guinea's former leader Alpha Condé.

The sanctions are related to violence against opponents before being ousted in a coup in 2021.

The former Guinean leader will have his US assets frozen. All transactions involving Alpha Condé will also be criminalized.

Condébecame the first democratically elected president of Guinea in 2010 but after two terms was accused of rising authoritarianism, culminating in a bloody crackdown against protestors in 2020.

According to the US Treasury Department, Alpha Condé, who is now 84 years old, was engaged in "serious human rights abuse".

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..