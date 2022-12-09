Morocco on a 'mission' to leave deep imprint on history, look to end Portugal's WC run

*Coach Walid Regragui restated Morocco's ambition durign a press conference Friday (Dec. 9), as the team prepares to play Portugal on Saturday (Dec. 10).

The entire Moroccan squad eye a historic semi final spot in the Qatar World Cup.

"Nobody expected us to see us in the last 16 or the quarter-finals, and we have another match to get us even further into the history books and we are 100 percent ready to rise to the challenge."

Morcco has so far proved very well-organized, with a sturdy back four headlined by Achraf Hakimi.

Three key players might be struggling to be healthy enough to play against Portugal, though.

If all is not perfect, Africa's last representative will rely on a strong team spirit to deliver what the coach has called a "mission".

'It is an exceptional feeling in the team for the atmosphere, we are in the quarter final of the World Cup and this is a great honour, a great honour for me," Golakeeper Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti started.

"I thank god we are successful and were able to made Moroccans happy and tomorrow we can make them happier shall we reach the semi-final as the first Arab, the first African team to reach that stage. I think tomorrow's game will be very difficult [...] In this team everyone is acting like we are in the same family, if we play or not, the most important is the success."

The fixture will take place in Doha's Al Thumama Stadium.

Ronaldo's team is at this stage for the third time whereas Morocco is in uncharted territory after becoming the fourth African nation to reach the quarterfinals.