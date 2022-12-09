France and Senegal sign agreements to strengthen cooperation

French and Senegalese ministers sign agreements on Thursday focused on youth development in an effort to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

This happened as the two countries held an intergovernmental seminar in Champs-sur-Marne, just outside of Paris on Thursday to discuss several issues at hand.

Dozens of other agreements were met as the two countries outlined major steps on their implementation.

The road-map will address issues of education, sport and culture, economic development, sustainable agriculture, and also defence and security, as Senegal borders a Sahelian zone affected by terrorism, and migration, when France plans to reform its policy in this area.

The last Franco-Senegalese seminar was held in 2019 in Dakar, before the cycle was interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

France is the leading investor in Senegal and its largest trading partner.

In terms of development aid, the French Development Agency (AFD) has committed nearly 2.2 billion dollars in Senegal since 2007, all financial products and sectors combined.