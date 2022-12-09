Welcome to Africanews

Flash flooding hits Gauteng province in South Africa

Lenasia residents use boats to rescue neighbours   -  
By Africanews

South Africa

Heavy rains during Thursday and Friday morning have provoked flash floods in parts of Gauteng province in South Africa.

In Lenasia, a suburb south of Soweto, residents quickly mobilised to respond to cries for help.

The rise in water levels left some residents with no choice but to abandon their homes.

Many residents, mostly elderly, had to be rescued from the rising waters by members of the community. 

Paramedics were on site to help any victims.

Some local inhabitants criticised the local authorities saying their absence showed lack of leadership.

