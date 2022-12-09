Angola hosts OACPS meetings

The fight against poverty, sustainable development and integration into the world economy of the countries that make up the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States remain the major objectives of the organization and these will be the major flags of Angola, which now assumes the rotating presidency of the EACP for the next three years. A commitment that comes out of this third day of meetings that precede the 10th Summit of Heads of State and Government that starts this Friday in Luanda.

Meetings where it is clear the importance of young people and women in the Africa of the future.

According to Angèle Makombo SADC Deputy-executive-secretary for original integration;

"We, specially in Africa, are recognizing, more and more, the role of women in our society. We are aware that without the women we want be able to really built the Africa that we want. (...) And the youth, they are the future of Africa. So, we are really counting on the youth. But the youth in your countries, in the developping countries, they are meeting a lot of challenges due to the weak economies that we have, the kind of schools that we have, the youth unemployment is very high in African countries, so that those kind of issues that we are dealing with".

Georges Chikoti, Secretary General of the EACP, says the heads of state of the member countries are expected to commit to the consolidation of solidarity but not just that.

"Of course, the heads of state are concerned with other important issues, and in this declaration there will be issues linked to the environment, the fight against climate change and an important engagement that there must be on the part of the international community in supporting countries facing very serious problems such as drought, floods and some typhoons that often destroy property, particularly in the Caribbean and Pacific islands."

It is expected that on Saturday the work will end with the signing of the Luanda Declaration where these commitments will be signed.