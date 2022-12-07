UN warns of "catastrophic emergency" in Somalia

The UN Humanitarian coordinator for Somalia warned on Tuesday of a "catastrophic emergency" in the country due to the ongoing drought.

Speaking on Tuesday at a joint meeting between the UN and the League of Arab States, the coordinator said Somalia was suffering from its fifth consecutive failed rainy season.

“The end to the emergency is nowhere in sight. As we gather here today, approximately 7.8 million Somalis, and that is nearly half of its population, have been affected by the drought and nearly 1.3 million people have been displaced since January 2021, 6.7 million people are expected to face high levels of acute food insecurity. That is by the end of this coming year", said Adam Abdelmoula, UN Humanitarian coordinator for Somalia.

The Arab League secretary-general stressed the risks for the security situation in the country.

"Statistics indicate that the numbers of people who are living in pre-famine or near famine conditions in Somalia have increased five times since the beginning of the year and internal displacement is still ongoing. the conflict for scarce resources is dangerously affecting peace and security for society and the political situation in Somalia", said Arab League Secretary-General, Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

Nearly half of Somalia's 15 million people are affected by food insecurity.

Since January 2021 that 1,3 million people have been forced to abandon their homes.