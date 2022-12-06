Welcome to Africanews

Africa’s 1st humanoid robot [Inspire Africa]

Barbara Loundou, Inspire Africa
By Rédaction Africanews

and Barbara Loundou

Inspire africa

In this episode of Inspire Africa, Barbara Loundou first takes you to DRC. A young engineer in Goma has designed a portable iron that works with a rechargeable battery. It’s a very practical solution for people who live in areas with no electricity or with frequent power cuts.

Also, would you sit on a bench and confide in a caring grandmother about your problems? A Zimbabwean doctor came up with the idea to address the issue of limited access to mental health services. 

The topic is still largely taboo in Africa. The idea inspired FIFA for this World Cup in Qatar.

Lastly, we’ll introduce you to a young Sierra Leonean living in South Africa. He created one of the first humanoid robots on the continent. He’ll tell us more about his journey and the benefits AI could bring to Africa.

