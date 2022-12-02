Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Excitement in Dakar ahead of round of 16 clash with England

Senegalese fans wave the national flag as they celebrate the victory of their team against Ecuador on November 29, 2022   -  
Copyright © africanews
SEYLLOU/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

Senegal

Excitement is building in Dakar ahead of Senegal's Round of 16 World Cup match against England in Qatar.

Traders are using the game to make and sell merchandise with Senegal's colours and branding.

Senegal progressed from Group A behind the Netherlands and ahead of hosts Qatar and Equador.

“Any team that is going to face the African champion must be prepared. We know that the English talk a lot but it's because they have the pressure (to win) which is not our case and many of our players are doing well in their league,” said Ame Diagne, a resident of Dakar.

Giant screens have been installed in several parts of the Senegalese capital for the fixture on Sunday.

 This is the first time Senegal and England meet in a World Cup match.

“I am not afraid that England is the favourite for many people. I am sure that our team can beat England. Frequently, the favourite team has a tendency to underestimate the other one, while it comes with determination and commitment (to win),” said Alassane Ndao, a resident of Dakar. 

Football is one of the most popular sports in the West African country. 

A lot of players in Senegal's squad play or have featured for clubs in the English Premier League or other top European competitions.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..