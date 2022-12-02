2022 WC: Arab world celebrates Morocco's qualification to the last of 16

Jubilant Morocco football fans celebrated Thursday in many cities especially the Arab world following their dramatic win against Canada.

This is the first time since 1986 Morocco reached the round of 16 in the men’s FIFA World Cup.

Morocco managed to take the lead of Group F after beating Canada 2-1 at the Al-Thumama stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Regragui's squad has now collected more victories at a single World Cup than any other Morocco team.

The mood was the same in Rabat where thousands of football fans thronged the streets to celebrate win.

This was a moment to remember as their team boast of beating the European giant like the Belgium and Canada.

Morocco's two wins in Qatar, a huge surprise over Kevin de Bruyne and No. 2-ranked Belgium and then the victory over Canada at Al Thumama Stadium, is as many as the country had won in all its previous World Cup appearances put together. Morocco also drew its opener against Croatia to advance unbeaten.

"I'm very happy with this victory, I'm as happy as a young person of this generation who is witnessing this qualification, the one from 1986 that my father told me about. We hope that this will last for our team, we need these moments of joy," a football fan said.

"The players played a good match, they have a chance to go far in this World Cup, congrats to Regragui (Morocco's coach) and bravo to the whole team, it is a very good team, long live Morocco," another fan said.

As Group F winner, Morocco will face Spain in the last 16. The Spanish lost to Japan 2-1 to finish second in Group E.

One more victory for Morocco will mean the country's first trip to the World Cup quarterfinals.