Burkina: Mining sector affected by terrorism [Business Africa]

This week in Business Africa, we’ll take a closer look at Burkina Faso’s mining sector which is threatened by terrorism.

Business is at a standstill in four mining companies mainly due to insecurity while several others are experiencing supply issues.

Lomé hosted the second edition of the Africa Financial Industry Summit. The meeting aims to propose concrete solutions for establishing a robust financial sector to facilitate the continent's growth.

Finally, we will head to Tabaka, Kenya. In the village located a few kilometres away from the capital Nairobi, soapstone has been mined for generations.

However, in recent months, the absence of tourists has badly impacted the town’s small industries.

Burkina Faso: When the mining sector is faced with the terrorist threat

Each year, the mining sector in Burkina Faso contributes significantly to the economy of the West African country. It has been less true recently. With the increase in terrorist attacks, operations were suspended in many mines. As a result, between 2,000 and 3,000 direct jobs are endangered, as are thousands of dollars of revenues collected by the authorities.

To get more on that, Priscille Zongo, executive director at the Burkina Faso Chamber of mines is our guest.

Financial inclusion in Africa

Dozens of experts gathered in the Togolese capital on November 28 and 29 to attend the Africa Financial Industry Summit and discuss bold strategies to make the financial services industry a pillar of the African economy.

Kenya: Tabaka’s white ‘gold’

We leave Lomé for Kenya to introduce you to renowned sculptors from to the Tabaka village. The heydays of this small town were cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. Even though traders are slowly finding new happiness they must now face two challenges: a low number of tourist arrivals and the obligation to work with intermediaries.