Black music and culture: Craig David, Nile Rodgers and Jamal Edwards honored at 25th MOBO Awards

25th Mobo awards, OVO arena London, Nov 30 2022  
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

Black Culture

Craig David paid tribute to his father on Wednesday night as he received the Outstanding Contribution honor at the 25th MOBO awards in London.

The British singer/rapper explained that his father was part of the Windrush generation, who experienced racism and prejudice when they arrived in the U.K..

"But he nurtured me and showed me love and he always said to me never dim your light and always speak your truth. And I love you dad for that because that has served me so well," said David.

The R and B star then went on to praise the awards, which recognize and celebrate black music and culture.The awards returned to London with Chunkz and Yung Filly hosting the annual ceremony at the OVO Arena Wembley.

The show paid tribute the late DJ Jamal Edwards, who was posthumously honored with the Paving The Way prize, along with a tribute performance from Emeli Sande.

Little Simz and Knucks both took home a prize for Album of the Year with "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert" and "Alpha Place" respectively, while Chic frontman Nile Rodgers was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement award.

