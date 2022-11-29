Welcome to Africanews

Stowaways survive 11 days on rudder of ship travelling from Nigeria to Canary Islands

In this photo released by Spain's Maritime Safety and Rescue Society on Tuesday Nov. 29, ...  
Copyright © africanews
AP/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Nigeria

Spain's Maritime Rescue Service has rescued three stowaways traveling on a ship's rudder in the Canary Islands after the vessel sailed there from Nigeria.

The men, found on the Alithini II oil tanker at the Las Palmas port, appeared to have symptoms of dehydration and hypothermia after spending about eleven days clinging to the rubber of the oil tanker.

The three were subsequently transferred to hospitals on the island for medical attention, Spain's Salvamento Marítimo said.

According to the Marine Traffic website which tracks ships, the Malta-flagged vessel left Lagos, Nigeria on Nov. 17 and arrived in Las Palmas Monday.

Though extremely dangerous, it is not the first-time stowaways have been found traveling on the rudder of commercial ships to the Canary Islands.

Last year a 14-year-old Nigerian boy was interviewed by Spain's El País newspaper after surviving two weeks on a ship's rudder. He had also departed from Lagos.

