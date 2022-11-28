Welcome to Africanews

Libya: Heavy rains cause flooding in Tripoli

Libyans wade through floodwater following heavy rain in Tripoli on October 19, 2022.   -  
Copyright © africanews
MAHMUD TURKIA/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

Libya

The Libyan capital Tripoli was hit by heavy rains on Sunday morning, leading to flooding of main roads and disruption of schools.

The Tripoli Security Directorate announced that it was taking over the towing of cars that broke down due to the heavy rains that flooded the streets.

The Traffic Affairs Office of the Tripoli Security Directorate called for the need to take precautions.

Libya's National Meteorological Centre said northern Libya would experience heavy rain and thunderstorms.

There have been no reports of human casualties.

Additional sources • AP

